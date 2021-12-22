scc tech honor society

Ten Jackson County students attended Southwestern Community College’s induction into the National Technical Honor Society on Nov. 17. Pictured are, from left: (front) Keira Smith of Sylva, Autumn Burnes of Sylva, Seth Couch of Cullowhee and Daniel Metz of Sylva; (back): Jasmine Robertson of Sylva, Kaitlyn Putnam of Sylva, Kari Putnam of Sylva, Wesley Burgess of Whittier, Amanda Patterson of Sylva and Harley Smith of Sylva.