Southwestern Community College is working with Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort to offer training and certification for blackjack dealers with evening classes starting Jan. 27.
Classes run from 7-11 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and the course concludes April 16.
“Our goal is to make this program more accessible for anyone who already has daytime obligations like college classes or another job,” said Scott Sutton, SCC’s dean of workforce continuing education. “When you factor in tips and other considerations, table gaming has the potential to be one of the highest-paying professions in the region. Our classes are a great opportunity for students who need a part-time job on the weekends, or anyone who’s looking to start a new career.”
Cost for the class is $180. In addition to learning to proficiently deal the game, students will undergo training on customer service aspects of gaming, understanding the casino industry, tourism environment and more.
SCC has been working with Harrah’s to provide table-gaming training since 2012. Nearly 2,000 students have already completed this program, and the ever-expanding casino still has a large number of employment opportunities.
Upon completing this introductory course, graduates are eligible for employment and can also pursue training in other table games including poker, roulette and craps.
In addition to the blackjack class in Sylva, SCC offers many of its classes at a training facility inside Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort.
For more information or to sign up, call 339-4425 or email ldowns@southwesterncc.edu.