The campus committee leading the national search for Western Carolina University’s next vice chancellor for advancement is working with Aspen Leadership Group. WCU has scheduled a series of meetings designed to provide input to committee members and ALG.
“These meetings will help solicit additional input about WCU, the desires of leadership, expectations and opportunities,” said Craig Fowler, the university’s chief information officer and chair of the search committee. “All of this will be used to help complete the position prospectus and provide ALG with key insight as we conduct this search.”
Angelique Grant, senior consultant and certified diversity recruiter with ALG, was on campus the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 18, and on Thursday, Dec. 19, to gather input from university stakeholders.
Grant holds a doctorate in higher education administration with a specialization in institutional advancement from Washington State University. She formerly served as an assistant vice president for development at Florida International University in Miami.
While on campus, Grant met first with members of the search committee. She also discussed the position with WCU Chancellor Kelli Brown and members of her Executive Council, and with the chairs of the university’s Board of Trustees, Foundation Board, Board of Visitors, Alumni Association Board and Catamount Club Board.
In addition, Grant spent time with the deans of WCU’s colleges, representatives of WCU’s Department of Athletics and with leadership members of the Division for Advancement.
The search committee is working toward a goal of having the position posted before the university closes for the winter holiday break.
Serving on the committee are Jane Adams-Dunford, assistant vice chancellor for student affairs; Adrienne Applegate, marketing services manager for University Communications and Marketing; Larry Arbaugh, associate athletics director for administration; Jonathan Brooks, director of annual giving; George Brown, dean of the Belcher College of Fine and Performing Arts; and David Steinbicker, associate vice chancellor for fiscal affairs.
The committee is guiding a search for a successor to Lori Lewis, who served as WCU’s vice chancellor for advancement from June 2016 until Aug. 12.
Jamie Raynor, assistant vice chancellor for development and alumni engagement at WCU since February 2017 and a member of the advancement staff since August 2015, is serving as interim leader of WCU’s Division of Advancement.
The Division of Advancement at WCU includes the offices of Development and Annual Giving, Alumni Engagement and Advancement Services.