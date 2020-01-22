A Southwestern Community College student from Tuckasegee and two others were recently sworn in as the newest members of Southwestern Community College’s Board of Trustees.
SCC student Megan Beck joined the board during the Nov. 19 meeting on the SCC campus.
Beck is a second-year student in SCC’s radiography program and plans to graduate in May. Though Beck will not be a voting member, she will have a seat at the table and can offer insights from a student perspective.
Two Macon County businessmen were also added – Brett Rogers, vice president of Duotech in Franklin, and Outdoor 76 Co-Owner Cory McCall.
Rogers spent most of his life growing up in Franklin and graduated from Cedarville University (Ohio) in 2010. In his role at Duotech, which provides military electronics repair services and radar systems upgrades, he has worked with Southwestern’s Workforce Continuing Education division to coordinate customized training for employees.
McCall is an eighth-generation native of Macon County. In addition to Outdoor 76, a specialty outfitter in downtown Franklin, McCall co-owns Brown Dog Tees and Rock House Lodge. He holds a bachelor’s degree in hospitality and tourism from Western Carolina University.
“I’m thankful to Mr. Rogers, Mr. McCall and Ms. Beck for their willingness to serve,” said Don Tomas, SCC president. “For more than 55 years, Southwestern has been blessed with unselfish community leaders who have worked together to support our college and help our students succeed. I look forward to working with our new trustees and current board as we continue building upon that tradition of cooperation and progress.”
