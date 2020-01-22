Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, the region’s largest employer, made a commitment to take its support of Southwestern Community College and its students to an entirely new level.
Harrah’s General Manager Brooks Robinson and Jo Ray, Harrah’s Regional vice president for community relations and employee wellness, signed an agreement Dec. 16 to endow a scholarship through the SCC Foundation over the next three years.
The scholarship will be awarded for the first time in the fall of 2020.
“Our partnership with SCC is mutually beneficial,” Robinson said. “We provide support to grow students educationally and professionally, and in return SCC provides us quality employees. In the process, we form and grow relationships and friendships, and everyone wins.”
Since Harrah’s began hosting the SCC Foundation’s gala and providing a leadership level of support in 2015, the event has raised more than $350,000.
Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 area residents have graduated from Southwestern’s table-gaming school with the opportunity to fill some of the top-paying jobs in the area.
To be considered for the scholarship, students must be enrolled full-time and be pursuing an associate degree. Candidates must have and maintain a grade point average of 3.0 or better. Preference will be given to children of Harrah’s employees. However, if a child of a Harrah’s employee does not apply in a given year, preference will be given to residents of Harrah’s service region – the seven North Carolina counties west of Buncombe.
For more information about the SCC Foundation, visit www.southwesterncc.edu or contact Brett Woods at 339-4241 or b_woods@southwesterncc.edu.