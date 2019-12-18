While most Western Carolina University offices will be closed during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, WCU’s Advancement office will be open for special hours on two days to assist donors with year-end giving.
Almost all university offices will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, until 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, with the exception of the Advancement unit. Advancement staffers will be on duty from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, and Tuesday, Dec. 31, to assist potential donors via phone (227-7124 or 800-492-8496) or by email at advancement@wcu.edu.
Online giving also is available by visiting wegivewcu.edu.
Tuesday, Dec. 31, is the deadline for gifts to the university to be counted as charitable gifts in calendar year 2019. Mailed checks must be postmarked and online gifts time-stamped prior to midnight on the evening of Dec. 31. That requirement also applies to charitable distributions from an IRA.
Dec. 31 also is the deadline for stock gifts to be transferred and in the WCU Foundation account for the donor to receive charitable gift credit. Most stock gifts take a minimum of three business days to process.
Campus police in Cullowhee will be on duty throughout the holiday period and can be reached at 227-8911 during emergencies and 227-7301 for non-emergencies.
Spring semester activities will begin at WCU with residence halls opening Friday, Jan. 10, and classes starting Monday, Jan. 13.