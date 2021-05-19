May is National Foster Care Awareness Month. This year’s theme is “Foster Care as a Support to Families, not a Substitute to Families.”
It is time for our community to come together and acknowledge the foster parents, social workers, Guardian Ad Litem’s (GAL’s), advocates, mentors, family members, volunteers and legislatures that help, support, protect, find safe placements and provide care for the 69 children currently in foster care in Jackson County.
The role of a foster parent or a family member who has a foster child placed in their home is crucial to whom that child becomes later in life. They help children from various traumatic situations to heal by giving them love, support, encouragement and structure.
They advocate for children’s educational and medical needs, to make sure these needs are met and no child is left behind. Foster parenting is a 24-hour job that takes a lot of patience, understanding and compassion to do it effectively.
The rewards are not always something visible to most, but when a foster parent gets to see a child reach a small milestone and knows they played a part in this success, it makes all the long hours, worry and diligence worth it.
The people who volunteer their time to provide crucial services to assist social workers, foster children and birth families in our community are worth their weight in gold. These selfless individuals take time out of their personal lives or money out of their pockets to help make a child’s life special.
They often buy Christmas and birthday presents, they donate supplies like clothing, blankets and suitcases for foster children in need. They plan fun activities so that families can bond during visits. They volunteer to babysit so foster parents can receive required training by the Department of Social Services.
Mentors are such special people because they model appropriate behaviors, offer guidance and advice, and allow foster children to create healthy relationships with adults they trust. Mentors come in many forms; they can be social workers, counselors, teachers, or even a volunteer with an organization like Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
These mentors spend time getting to know a child who just needs someone to be there, to listen and not judge.
Last, but certainly not least are our vital community advocates. These are our social workers, counselors, lawyers, GAL’s, etc. who work crazy hours and are the backbone of the child welfare system in our community.
These individuals ensure that the children and birth families’ best interests are always in the forefront. Each of these professionals has an important job to do from investigating child abuse/neglect, offering services to either reunite families, find permanent solutions or ensure the child’s legal and best interests are represented fairly in the court system.
They put their heart and soul into this type of work because they care so much about helping others and protecting children. It is a thankless calling and takes incredibly special people to do this type of work on a daily basis, all in the hopes of making a difference in the lives of others.
As we come together to acknowledge the village it takes to support, reunite, care for and protect children in our community, we thank these individuals who sacrifice tirelessly and unselfishly to secure a bright and promising future for our children. We all know that when families are happy, healthy, whole and safe, we as a society win.
Keitha Parton is a former foster parent and foster home licensing trainer for the Jackson County Department of Social Services.