JCDPH seeks customer and community input
The Jackson County Department of Public Health is seeking input from both residents who have used their services (clinical, nutrition, environmental health, laboratory and more) and residents who have thoughts on the health needs of Jackson County.
With input from community members, JCDPH is able to improve upon services and ensure that they are meeting the needs of the community.
Take a moment to give input by visiting http://health.jacksonnc.org/surveys.
For any questions on how the data gathered will be used, contact Melissa McKnight at 587-8288.
Preventing teen dating violence
February is recognized annually as Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month. This is a time to raise awareness about abuse in teen and 20-something relationships as well as promote programs that prevent it.
Dating violence is more common than many people would think.
According to a recent survey by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 8 percent of high school students reported physical violence and 7 percent reported that they had experienced sexual violence from a dating partner within 12 months before the survey.
Teens who are victims in high school are at a higher risk for victimization during college and throughout their lifetimes.
Here in Jackson County, programs are offered in the school system that address issues associated with teen dating violence.
Health educators with the Jackson County Department of Public Health offer Making Proud Choices to all ninth-graders in the county. This program helps young people increase their knowledge of HIV, other STDs and pregnancy prevention; believe in the value of abstinence and other safer-sex practices; improve their ability to negotiate abstinence or other safer-sex practices; identify characteristics of healthy and unhealthy relationships; and take pride in choosing responsible sexual behaviors.
In addition, JCDPH educators teach Media Aware at the Jackson Community School.
Media Aware is a web-based online program for high school students that addresses alcohol/substance use and risky sexual activity; media portrayals of romantic relationships; building a healthy relationship; dating violence and abusive relationships; STI prevention and testing; gender role stereotypes; effective communication with parents, romantic partners and health professionals; FDA-approved birth control methods; sexual assault, bystander intervention and consent.
Finally, educators from JCDPH provide Senior Seminar to all seniors as a refresher in healthy decision-making before graduation. Senior Seminar is a four-part exploration with outside speakers reaching out to high school seniors. Topics include money management, violence prevention, STD and contraception, substance abuse and more.
For more information about these programs, call Katie Hutchinson or Curt Collins at 587-8292 or 587-8252, respectively.
Health survey coming in March
The School Health Advisory Council of Jackson County Public Schools will be surveying youth in grades 6-12 to better understand health issues among adolescents in the community.
Surveys will be available for review at the Board of Education and the front office of each school from March 2-6. Surveys will be distributed to students later in March.
SHAC is comprised of school personnel, parents, students and community leaders. The results of the survey will be used to guide future programming for students.
The surveys are completely anonymous, unable to be tracked back to the submitter, and school administrators will not see individual responses. Questions and comments based on the review can be sent to Superintendent Kim Elliott at 586-2311.
The survey is part of a larger effort to apply for the Drug Free Communities federal grant. The grant assists coalitions with strengthening community collaboration to reduce substance abuse among youth, and address the factors in a community that increase the risk of substance abuse and also promote factors that minimize the risk.
The School Health Advisory Council will be spearheading the grant process to help promote a vibrant and healthy community for Jackson County youth.