Statistics show that in 2018, 31.3 percent of adult Americans were obese, meaning that their body mass index is higher than 30. There are many causes contributing to this number and why it is on the rise.
It is not just one specific group of individuals who are facing obesity, but America as a whole. As of 2018, 47 percent of Hispanics, 46.8 percent of non-Hispanic blacks, 37.9 percent of non-Hispanic whites, and 12.7 percent of non-Hispanic Asians are obese. This means that 35.7 percent of young adults (20-39), 42.8 percent of middle-aged adults (40-59), and 41 percent of older adults (60-plus) are obese.
All of this data is important when thinking about the future health of individuals. Not only do Americans spend more money on health care than any other country, they also are the most unhealthy. The statistics do not add up.
Easier access to unhealthy food is one issue that is a leading contributor to the obesity rates in America. Our marginal benefit needs to be greater than or equal to our marginal cost, but purchasing unhealthy foods seems to be easier than purchasing healthier foods. Healthier food items cost more money, and for many people the benefits of eating healthy are not enough to spend more money.
Economic forces have made it easier and cheaper to consume unhealthy foods. As the price of a good decreases the quantity demanded is going to increase. Fattier, high-calorie food is what can be purchased cheapest.
From 1983, fresh fruits and vegetables prices have increased by 190 percent, dairy has increased by 82 percent, fish has increased 100 percent, compared to fats and oils at 70 percent, sugars and sweets at 66 percent, and carbonated beverages at 32 percent. This data shows that the prices for healthier foods have increased at a faster rate than unhealthy foods.
The monetary value of what we consume and the amount of time it takes to have it at hand is important to Americans. The microwave or toaster oven make it much easier to consume unhealthy foods quickly. Purchasing pre-packaged meals is inexpensive compared to buying healthy ingredients to cook. Many do not see the long-term benefits of eating healthy, but instead see the benefit of saving money for each day.
However, on average obese adults spend 42 percent more on health care than healthy adults. In the end the price spent on health care due to health issues cost more than buying a healthy meal. This can be seen as an externality because healthy individuals that pay into the health insurance pool are having to pay more at the expense of the unhealthy.
Another way to help prevent the expansion of obesity is through exercise. Employees in good physical shape are seen as more competitive. Companies may think about the long-term benefits of exercise because the healthier employees are the longer they will be able to work, and the less time they will have to take off work.
Companies want their employees to be as high functioning as possible in order to get all the work done that needs to be finished.
One way to help improve the living of Americans is through encouraging exercise, which would reduce the obesity rate. An effective way to implement this is by providing a gym membership to employees and use incentives. For example, a policy could be if an employee goes to the gym 205 days per year then through the insurance plan they could receive a discount. This also helps improve the health of their staff and reduce insurance costs.
Another way to prevent obesity is to create a healthy food plan for each week that could stay within a set price range so that the marginal benefit is greater than the marginal cost.
Hanna Reep, of Forest City, is a freshman at Western Carolina University. She is an Integrated Health Sciences major.