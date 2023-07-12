mozzies

Western Carolina alumnus Evan Joseph (left) and WCU student Madeleine Craig, along with other team members have been hatching eggs and studying the larvae and the different life cycles as well as seeing if any of the mosquitoes they caught carry La Crosse.

 CHARLIE BULLA

Cases of malaria in Texas and Florida have been in the news recently and with the warmer, wet weather in Western North Carolina, it is important to be mindful of personal protection from mosquitoes in this region that could carry La Crosse encephalitis.