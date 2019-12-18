The Evergreen Foundation has awarded HIGHTS (Helping Inspire Gifts of Hope Trust and Service) grant funding to support the most vulnerable youth within their communities by providing mental health support and job-skills training through their new PATH Program (Preparation for Adulthood Transformation and Healing).
HIGHTS is a nonprofit organization serving at-risk youth in Jackson, Haywood, Macon and Swain counties and is committed to providing experiential activities and meaningful service learning opportunities for youth involved in public schools, mental health agencies and juvenile justice.
For more information about HIGHTS visit hights.org or contact Paul Heckert at Paul@hights.org to partner with the agency.