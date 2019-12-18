As families determine their holiday travel plans during this winter season, the Jackson County Department of Public Health and Safe Kids Jackson County wants to remind parents and caregivers of the best ways to stay safe when traveling. Winter weather can bring a combination of potentially life-threatening conditions including sleet, snow and ice that can cause road conditions to quickly deteriorate.
It is always best to wait until roads improve before driving on them, but the health department, Safe Kids Jackson County and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these driving tips to keep you and your loved ones safe if you must head out on slick roads:
• Drive slowly. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on an ice- or snow-covered roadway.
Increase your following distance so that you’ll have plenty of time to stop for vehicles ahead of you.
• Know whether your vehicle has an anti-lock brake system. Antilock brake systems prevent your wheels from locking up during braking. If you have antilock brakes, apply firm, continuous pressure to the brake pedal. If you don’t have antilock brakes, you may need to pump the brakes if your wheels start to lock up.
• Always wear your seatbelt and ensure that everyone else in your vehicle is buckled up.
• Make sure car seats and booster seats are properly installed and that any child riding with you is in the right car seat, booster seat or seat belt for their age and size.
• Thick coats can interfere with the way the car seat fits your child. Put the coat or blanket around your child once they are seated in the car seat.
• Never leave your child unattended in or around your vehicle.
• Always remember to lock your vehicle and to keep your keys out of reach when exiting so children do not play or get trapped inside.
• Do not text or engage in any activities that may distract you while driving.
• Obey the posted speed limits but drive slower for wintry weather conditions.