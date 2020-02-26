Students at Blue Ridge School and Blue Ridge Early College concluded a week-long focus on health and wellness with a community health fair and blood drive on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
Numerous volunteers, agencies and organizations participated in the event with the theme “Love Yourself to Health.”
Blue Ridge Early College Principal Tracie Metz said support for the fair has been outstanding. “The community is extremely excited to be here,” she said. “They’ve all been looking forward to interacting with the students and helping us push forward a healthy mindset for our kids.”
Throughout the day, students rotated through stations where they received health-related information on issues appropriate for their age.
For elementary students, topics included exercise, safety, dental care and healthy snacking while high school students focused on risky behaviors, personal relationships, setting boundaries and staying safe during summer activities. Meanwhile, community members gave blood and received health screenings.
The idea for the event came from school nurse Danielle Rice who joined Jackson County Public Schools in August. “I worked in a doctor’s office for a few years, and I realized the importance of preventative health and how important it is to keep our community healthy,” she said. “I just wanted to pass along that information to kids so they can apply it to their lives and be as healthy as possible.”
Metz believes schools have a responsibility to go beyond academics and serve the whole child. “While we do provide lessons through our classes and physical education programs on health, this is above and beyond that,” she said. “Kids need to see that it’s not just a class or lesson. They need to see that this is life for them.”