scc nursing

Recent Southwestern Community College nursing graduates include, front row, from left: Beth Bunting of Franklin, Jessica Rodmaker of Bryson City, Patricia Buchanan of Sylva, Amanda Patterson of Robbinsville, David “Nic” Cook of Leicester and Alexandria Bird of Robbinsville. Second row: Kaitlyn Putnam of Sylva, Daphney Brinkman of Franklin, Amber Sellino of Franklin, Cory Suppa of Bryson City and Rebecca Green of Franklin. Third row: Charles Smith of Robbinsvile, Kari Putnam of Sylva, Ashley Buchanan of Franklin,  Hayley Moralez of Franklin and Katie Moore of Waynesville. Fourth row: Hillary Foster of Almond, Deanah Smith of Whittier, Sarah Brown of Greensboro and Kennedy Sorrells of Canton. Fifth row: Jennifer Carey of Cherokee, Leah Carter of Franklin, Elizabeth Cartwright of Canton and Kassandra Matthews of Bryson City. Back row: Melissa Quiletorio of Franklin.