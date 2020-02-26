According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease doesn’t just happen to older adults. With our hectic lifestyle, heart disease is happening to younger adults more and more often.
Increasing rates of obesity and high blood pressure are putting young adults at risk for heart disease early. In fact, half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease.
Let’s take a moment to review the risk factors for heart disease:
• High blood pressure: Known as the silent killer, high blood pressure affects millions of Americans. Having uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the biggest risks for heart disease and other harmful conditions such as stroke.
• High blood cholesterol: Know your numbers. It is important to have your numbers checked annually so you know what your blood cholesterol is. Having other chronic conditions like diabetes, being overweight, smoking, eating unhealthy foods and being inactive can all contribute to an unhealthy blood cholesterol level.
• Smoking: Get support to help you quit. We all know the harmful effects of smoking on not only ourselves but also those around us. Call your Quitline NC at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669). You will find many resources and support in this goal.
• Obesity: More than one in three Americans has obesity. Carrying extra weight puts added pressure on your heart. Even a small percentage of weight loss will help your health. Strive to move more and develop healthy eating patterns to support this goal.
• Diabetes: The Center for Disease Control explains that diabetes causes sugar to build up in the blood which can damage blood vessels and nerves that help control the heart muscle. Management of your chronic conditions can make a positive difference in your health.
• Physical inactivity: We all know we need to move more. Staying physically active helps keep your heart and blood vessels healthy. The CDC says that only one in five adults meets the physical activity guidelines of getting 150 minutes a week of moderate-intense physical activity.
• Unhealthy eating patterns: Most Americans eat too much processed food loaded with salt. Think of your food as fuel for your body. Strive to incorporate more whole foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, and less fast or convenience foods.
• Stress: Managing stress can positively affect your well-being and helps your heart health. Making sure you get 7-8 hours of quality sleep a night will help with this goal.
The Jackson County Senior Center offers ongoing exercise programs every day throughout the week along with support groups and social interaction available for those 50 years old or better. Check out our calendar at www.aging.jacksonnc.org or call 586-5494 for more information.
Laura Rodi is the health and wellness manager at the Department on Aging Senior Center.