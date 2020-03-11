The Evergreen Foundation will be hosting information sessions in each of the seven westernmost counties for nonprofit organizations and agencies interested in submitting a grant proposal. The Foundation will be accepting 2020-21 grant proposals from nonprofit organizations through 5 p.m. May 31.
The Evergreen Foundation’s focus is on improving the lives of individuals who have behavioral health, intellectual/developmental disabilities, or substance use issues in Jackson, Cherokee, Clay, Graham, Haywood, Macon and Swain counties. Grant priorities include proposals focusing on services to individuals with the challenges listed above.
In order to attend the Sylva session, which is at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 26, in the Jackson County Public Library first floor conference room, applicants will need to register by 5 p.m. March 24.
To register or to obtain additional information, email Denise Coleman atdcoleman@evergreennc.org or call 421-7483 and leave a voicemail.
To learn more about the Evergreen Foundation visit their website at www.evergreenfoundationnc.org.