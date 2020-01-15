Over 90 percent of cervical
cancers can be prevented
During Cervical Health Awareness Month, the Jackson County Department of Public Health reminds the community that cervical cancer is up to 93 percent preventable with recommended human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and regular, routine screening tests and followup. It is also highly curable when found and treated early.
“It is important to know that the HPV vaccination prevents new infections but does not treat existing infections or diseases,” JCDPH Nursing Director Gretta Phillips said. “That’s why getting the HPV vaccine early is best – before any exposure to HPV.”
The HPV vaccine, which consists of a three-dose series, is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the following:
• For preteens during routine vaccination at age 11 or 12 years.
• For everyone through age 26 if not already vaccinated.
• For adults age 27 through 45 if recommended by their provider.
According to the CDC, long-lasting infection with certain types of HPV is the main cause for cervical cancer. HPV is passed from person-to-person through sexual contact. It is important to know that, while at least half of sexually active people will have HPV at some point in their lives, few women will get cervical cancer.
Men and women can both take an active role in preventing the spread of HPV and cervical cancer. Both can get screened regularly, get vaccinated for HPV, use a condom during sex, as well as limit their sexual partners to prevent the spread of the virus.
To assist with the cost of screenings and treatment, JCDPH offers the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program to women that qualify.
To learn more about this program, call 587-8289.
Program helps Jackson County
Residents prevent type 2 diabetes
For many Americans, adopting a healthier lifestyle is often a New Year’s resolution. Many seek to change their lives in a positive way, though they are unsure how to do it successfully and struggle with maintaining their changes. Having a healthy body weight is not about appearance, it is about health. Here in America, one in three adults has prediabetes, and without weight loss or physical activity, many of them can develop type 2 diabetes within five years.
The Diabetes Prevention Program offers a real chance to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes by adopting a healthier lifestyle. The program is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is proven to work. The local program will meet at the Jackson County Department on Aging Senior Center from 11 a.m. until noon, on Fridays beginning Feb. 7. Registration is required for the program, and space is limited.
If you have prediabetes, the Diabetes Prevention Program, a lifestyle change program by the Jackson County Department of Public Health, can help you make lasting healthy habits to prevent type 2 diabetes. You will work in a group with two trained lifestyle coaches to learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to your life, manage stress, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes.
The Diabetes Prevention Program group meets for a year – weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program is based on research that found people with prediabetes can cut their risk of developing type 2 diabetes in half by losing 5 to 7 percent of their body weight. That is about 10 to 14 pounds for a person weighing 200 pounds.
This is the sixth year of the Diabetes Prevention Program in Jackson County. Cohorts have been successful in weight loss over the course of a year, and gaining skills and knowledge to continue change.
To learn more about the Diabetes Prevention Program and to register, call the Jackson County Senior Center at 586-5494 or visit in person at 100 County Services Park.