Public Health increases access to healthy food
The Jackson County Department of Public Health is working to increase quality nutrition education and decrease food insecurity for those at risk in the community through the Jackson County Women, Infant and Children (WIC) Program. This program provides nutrition education, nutritious foods, breastfeeding support and education for women and their children who have a family income less than 185 percent of the U.S. Poverty Income Guidelines.
WIC is not serving all of the families in Jackson County who could benefit from its services. According to U.S. poverty data, less than 63 percent of the eligible women and children in Jackson County participate in the program.
Less than 57 percent of eligible pregnant women in Jackson County participate in WIC. Evidence demonstrates that women who participate in WIC have improved pregnancy outcomes, resulting in healthier babies. WIC also reduces infant mortality, saves public health dollars and improves children’s health.
To better serve the community, the Jackson County WIC Program has implemented new strategies to decrease the barriers to participation. With the help of grant funding, WIC is now mobile and can meet clients out in their community. Mobile services are available in Cashiers, Canada, Cullowhee and at the bedside of new mothers at Harris Regional Hospital. WIC also now has online education opportunities through WICHealth.org, reducing the number of in-office appointments required.
Other agencies and services are also joining the Jackson County WIC program out in the community. Agencies such as MANNA Foodbank of Asheville, the Jackson County Department of Social Services and North Carolina Prevent Blindness will join the Jackson County WIC program at upcoming events.
“We hope that by going out into the community, we make it easier for clients to get the services that they need,” Nutrition Programs Director Lee Lillard said. “We are here to support our community and aim to bring our services to them when possible.”
For more information on the Jackson County WIC Program, call 587-8243 or visit http://health.jacksonnc.org/wic. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.
Safe Kids Jackson County event
for national poison prevention week
As part of National Poison Prevention Week, celebrated during the third week of March annually, Safe Kids Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Department on Aging are hosting an Operation Medicine Drop from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be held at the Department on Aging in the front lobby. Community members are encouraged to come and drop off unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications which will, in turn, be disposed of properly.
Safe Kids Jackson County hopes that events such as this will ultimately mitigate the number of people involved in poisonings each year, especially poisonings in the home – the most commonly reported poisonings.
During 2016-17, the Carolinas Poison Center answered 151,405 calls from the public and healthcare providers across North Carolina. Center staff help callers who needed assistance with the diagnosis, management and treatment of poisoned patients. Pain relievers, both over-the-counter and prescription, were the most commonly called about drug substance.
National Poison Prevention Week was established by the U.S. Congress in 1961 to focus national attention on the dangers of poisonings and how to prevent them. To learn more about ways to keep people of all ages safe and help prevent poisonings, visit the Poison Help website at www.poisonhelp.hrsa.gov. In case of a poison emergency, contact the local poison center at 1-800-222-1222.
For questions about the upcoming Operation Medicine Drop, contact Anna Lippard at 587-8225.
Wild Child program gets kids outdoors
Children from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to join the Wild Child Program, facilitated by Western Carolina University students.
The event will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Bicentennial Park in Sylva (close to the Jackson County Public Library). Children will have the chance to get outside, paint rocks and enjoy the environment around them. Incentives will also be provided. Parents or guardians must attend with their children, and both older and younger siblings are welcome to participate as well.
This event is presented through a partnership with Western Carolina University Parks and Recreation Department and the Jackson County Department of Public Health.