Western Carolina University’s Office of Professional Growth and Enrichment is partnering with Campus Recreation Center to offer Aqua Fitness from 5:30-6:15 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays during the spring semester at Reid Gym Pool on WCU’s campus.
The class will begin Jan. 13 and run through the end of the semester. Participants will enjoy a variety of aqua exercises designed to increase cardiovascular endurance.
Water aerobics allows a person to exercise every muscle and joint in the body all at the same time with less strain and stress due to the buoyancy of the water.
The registration fee is $65 for the semester (non-refundable).
For more information or to register, visit swim.wcu.edu or call 227-7397.