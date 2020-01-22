By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is looking for ways to purchase a new mobile sound system.
The move comes after a minor disaster at a December satellite meeting of the board in Cashiers. Residents speaking at that meeting could not be heard by the commissioners. That happened because the system’s hardware failed, said Kelly Fuqua, director of the county’s Information Technology department.
County Manager Don Adams asked Fuqua to research the cost to replace the 15-year-old system.
Fuqua informed the board at the Jan. 14 planning meeting that it would cost $6,262 to replace the inadequate equipment.
The new public address system would include: an eight microphone wireless microphone system and eight microphone stands, a Fender Passport Venue 600 watt PA system, two 50-foot speaker cables, eight 20- foot XLR cables and assorted speaker cables, two speaker stands, a Yamaha 16 channel mixer and four sets of JBL powered monitors. The total cost of the PA system is $4,217.
Eight microphones are needed.
“One for each commissioner, one for Angie (Winchester, clerk to the board), one for the public, and one for Don (Adams) and Heather (Baker, county attorney) to share,” Fuqua said. “It provides two large speakers as well as six smaller speakers that will actually sit on your tables so that you can hear everything throughout the room.”
The system includes a Dell Latitude laptop which will have a Windows 10 Professional operating system, Microsoft Office Professional 2019 and a five year parts and labor warranty at a cost of $1,250.
The county will also need a mobile projector screen, an Anker Mars II Pro mobile projector, travel case and portable projector stand for $795.
“This equipment will definitely require the IT department only to set up at meetings, so we’ll have to go through some training,” Fuqua said.
Fuqua will apply for a Dogwood Trust opportunities grant to cover the cost of the equipment.
If awarded, the funds will be distributed in March.
Discussion of the system and the events of the Cashiers meeting led to the question of whether the sound system in the permanent commissioners meeting room needs upgrading.
“I had a couple of folks comment to me after our last board meeting, we have quite a few folks that come to our meetings that are hard-of-hearing, and I had several people in the audience who had a hard time hearing us interact,” McMahan said. “It might be worth our doing some more investigating in the boardroom as to sound.”
Fuqua said the equipment in the boardroom was also outdated and replacing it would be a big undertaking.
The board agreed to have the IT department review the boardroom’s system and consider an upgrade as part of a future budget.