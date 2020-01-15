The Jackson County Board of Commissioners approved a change to a local development ordinance at its first meeting of the year Jan. 7.
An application from Sequoyah National Golf Club requested a text amendment to the U.S. 441 Gateway Ordinance. The requested change was to article 9 sections 9.5 and 9.5.5 which applies to the golf course community district.
The previous language allowed for a golf course community including the course, clubhouse and residences. It permitted certain businesses that would bolster golf course operations such as: adult day-cares or homes, barber shops and salons, child day-care centers, a community center, health spas, hotels/motels, bed and breakfast inns, apartment complexes, houses of worship, buildings for first responders, a post office, restaurants or sporting goods stores. Structure heights could be up to 35 feet.
The ordinance allows for special uses like schools and stores less than 10,000 square feet. Sequoyah National asked that hotels and motels taller than 35 feet be added to the list of special uses meaning they would need approval from the planning council.
The Planning Department recommended special standards be added to the change.
Dumpster locations must be screened in. All outdoor activities must be completed by 10 p.m. between Sunday and Thursday and by 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Exterior lighting must meet Jackson County planning standards. A balloon test and a “photo simulation” of the building designating the proposed height would need to be submitted to the planning council.
All other U.S. 441 Development Ordinance and Jackson County planning standards would still apply to any proposed projects.
The board voted unanimously to approve the measure with Commissioner Mickey Liker joining the meeting by phone. Commissioner Boyce Deitz was absent.