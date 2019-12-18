By Dave Russell
Sylva seeks citizens to fill two seats on the planning board, town Manager Paige Dowling told the town board at its Dec. 12 meeting.
Ben Guiney’s election to the town board opened up one seat and creates a need for someone to finish his term, which runs through Feb. 28, 2022. The term of Joe Bill Matthews expires at the end of December, Dowling said. Terms on the board are three years.
“I hope the town board will replace the planning board seats on Jan. 9, and then the planning board will meet Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m.,” Dowling said.
The planning board meets monthly at 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday at town hall.
Candidates must live within Sylva town limits to participate.
Applications for board positions are available at sylvanc.govoffice3.com/Departments and Services/Forms and Applications/Board/Commission Appointment Application.