Used cooking oil and kitchen grease can be recycled into clean burning biodiesel.
Old cooking oil and kitchen grease are the most environmentally sustainable products for making this kind of fuel. It is a direct replacement for petroleum diesel and is better for the environment, engines and the economy. Recycling used cooking oil directly contributes to improving air quality, preventing pollution and increasing food security.
According to National Renewable Energy Laboratory, more than 66 gallons of used cooking oil and kitchen grease are produced per person in North Carolina each year. The used cooking oil and kitchen grease received from citizens and restaurants in Jackson County are delivered to Blue Ridge Biodiesel in Asheville.
Fats, oil and grease which are poured down the kitchen sink are the major causes of blocked sewer pipes, sewer overflows and septic system problems. Sewer overflows threaten the environment and pollute neighborhoods, and cleaning blocked pipes uses up resources of already limited local budgets for public works.
The Jackson County Department of Solid Waste Cooking Oil Recycling Program keeps oil and grease out of the sewers and septic systems. Residents can recycle old cooking oil and kitchen grease at the Cashiers, Cullowhee and Dillsboro staffed recycling centers. The used cooking oil and grease are collected from the bins by Blue Ridge Biofuels and are processed into clean burning biodiesel fuel.
Benefits of biodiesel include the ability to be used in any diesel engine such as vehicles, equipment and home furnaces. It is sold throughout Western North Carolina at multiple public stations, it is better for the environment with lower greenhouse gas emissions, and protects against engine wear, extends engine life and improves performance.
Recycling oil and grease is very easy. Let the oil or grease cool to a safe handling temperature then pour it into a jar or bottle with a lid. Take the jar or bottle to the nearest oil and grease recycling bin and carefully pour the oil or knock the grease into the bin.
The Cooking Oil Recycling Program engages multiple communities in reducing waste and creating clean local energy.
For more information about recycling, call the Jackson County Transfer Station at 586-7757.