After serving nearly five terms in the N.C. Senate, Macon County Republican Jim Davis has announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress from District 11. The announcement comes on the heels of GOP Rep. Mark Meadows’ decision to not seek re-election in 2020. Eleven other GOP candidates are vying for the seat.
Davis said he has been “a warrior for conservative values in North Carolina.” While serving in Raleigh, Davis was named “Jobs Champion” by the N.C. Chamber of Commerce, and has a lifetime rating of 91 percent by the American Conservative Union. Voting pro-life on every bill that has come up for debate in the N.C. General Assembly, Davis said he is “a known defender of the unborn, and believes in the sanctity of life.” Davis has voted against every bill in the N.C. Senate that, he says, would have weakened the second amendment, which has earned his “A” rating from the National Rifle Association.
As a practicing orthodontist in Franklin, Davis said he understands healthcare and the road to preventing opioid misuse and drug abuse. The STOP Act was the first of the only three bills, all of which Davis wrote and sponsored, that directly combats the opioid epidemic in North Carolina. As a result of his efforts, Davis was placed on a national board to help other state legislatures from seeing the same level of drug abuse. Davis said he will take this same “warrior-style approach” to Washington if elected to Congress.