Sylva’s budget work session set for today (Thursday) is canceled because of concerns about COVID-19, the coronavirus.
“If we cannot schedule and advertise for another meeting, I will still submit a balanced draft budget to the town board on April 21,” town Manager Paige Dowling said. “Hopefully the town board will be able to have the next scheduled budget work session at 9 a.m. April 30 to review the draft.”
The board would have ample time to review and make changes to the balanced draft by June 11, the date set for an approved budget, Dowling said.
“Meanwhile, administrative staff are still hard at work on the budget,” she said.
The board’s regular meeting, which was also set for today (Thursday) had already been canceled.