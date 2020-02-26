9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Sylva town board,

  Town Hall.

• 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Jackson County 

  Commissioners budget work session, Room 109,

  North Carolina Center for Advancement of 

  Teaching.

• 12:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, Webster Board of

  Commissioners budget work session, Webster

  Town Hall.

• Noon, Monday, March 2, Jackson County Airport

  Authority, Room A-227 of the Jackson County

  Justice Center.

• 6 p.m., Monday, March 2, Cullowhee Planning Council,

  room 204, Burrell Building, SCC.

• 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, Forest Hills Council,

  Forest Hills Assembly Building.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Jackson County 

  Commissioners, Jackson County Justice Center.

• 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, Webster Board of

  Commissioners, Webster Town Hall.

• 2 p.m., Thursday, March 5, WCU  Board of 

  Trustees committee meetings Room 540, of the

  Robinson Building. The quarterly  meeting follows

  at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 6,   in the board room

  of the Robinson Building.