• 9 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Sylva town board,
Town Hall.
• 1 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, Jackson County
Commissioners budget work session, Room 109,
North Carolina Center for Advancement of
Teaching.
• 12:15 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, Webster Board of
Commissioners budget work session, Webster
Town Hall.
• Noon, Monday, March 2, Jackson County Airport
Authority, Room A-227 of the Jackson County
Justice Center.
• 6 p.m., Monday, March 2, Cullowhee Planning Council,
room 204, Burrell Building, SCC.
• 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, Forest Hills Council,
Forest Hills Assembly Building.
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Jackson County
Commissioners, Jackson County Justice Center.
• 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, Webster Board of
Commissioners, Webster Town Hall.
• 2 p.m., Thursday, March 5, WCU Board of
Trustees committee meetings Room 540, of the
Robinson Building. The quarterly meeting follows
at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, in the board room
of the Robinson Building.