The Southwestern Community College Small Business Center will host a “Nonprofit Summit” from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the Burrell Building on SCC’s campus.
Nonprofit experts from both Jackson and Macon counties will be leading seminars for the day.
“There will be a total of 10 speakers representing five different organizations with more than 150 years of combined experience in the nonprofit world,” said Tiffany Henry, director of SCC’s Small Business Center. “You’ll learn the creative ideas and strategies you’ll need to accelerate change and have a greater impact.”
Workshop topics include donor relations, board and staff development, communications, stakeholder engagement, marketing and more.
Featured speakers include Michele Garashi-Ellick, director of the Great Smokies Health Foundation in Sylva; and Brett Woods, director of the SCC Foundation. Garashi-Ellick has more than 30 years of nonprofit experience, with Woods bringing 20 years of experience to the workshop.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for local nonprofits to network and learn,” Woods said. “Getting a full day of training from experienced professionals for free is a rare opportunity.”
Participation is free, and lunch will be provided. Preregistration is required at http://bit.ly/nonprofitsummitSBC. Prospective attendees are encouraged to register a week in advance.
For more information about any of the services and seminars offered by SCC’s Small Business Center, contact Henry at t_henry@southwesterncc.edu or 339-4426.