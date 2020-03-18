Federal Small Business Administrator Jovita Carranza issued the following statement Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s address to the nation:
“Our agency will work directly with state governors to provide targeted, low-interest disaster recovery loans to small businesses that have been severely impacted by the situation,” Carranza said. “The SBA will continue to provide every small business with the most effective and customer-focused response possible during these times of uncertainty.”
The Small Business Administration is offering designated states and territories low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Upon a request received from a state’s or territory’s governor, SBA will issue under its own authority, as provided by the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act that was recently signed by the president, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan declaration.
Any such Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance declaration issued by the SBA makes loans available to small businesses and private, nonprofit organizations in designated areas of a state or territory to help alleviate economic injury caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19).
These loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact. The interest rate is 3.75 percent for small businesses without credit available elsewhere; businesses with credit available elsewhere are not eligible. The interest rate for nonprofits is 2.75 percent.
SBA offers loans with long-term repayments in order to keep payments affordable, up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.
For additional information, contact the SBA disaster assistance customer service center. Call 800-659-2955 (TTY: 1-800-877-8339) or e-mail disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.