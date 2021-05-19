• 8:30 a.m. Monday, May 24, Tuesday, May 25 and Wednesday, May 26 (if necessary), Jackson County Board of Commissioners special budget work sessions, Justice Center, 401 Grindstaff Cove Road, Room A201. These meetings will be livestreamed via YouTube. The link is located on the county website at: www.jacksonnc.org under the Government Tab – “Commissioner Meeting Videos.”
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, Jackson County Board of Education virtual meeting. In-person access to the meeting will not be permitted for the public. A livestream of the meeting will be available online on YouTube: http://bit.ly/JCPSBoard052521. Public comments can be made at publiccomment@jcpsmail.org. Comments will be shared with the board during the meeting. All comments must be received by 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, to be included.
• 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, Sylva town board virtual meeting. Call 586-2719 or email townclerk@townofsylva.org by noon the day before the meeting to sign up to make public comment, including the topic you wish to speak on. A public hearing on the budget is set for 5:30 p.m. the same day. To view the meetings, see www.youtube.com/channel/UCRL0vTRXlVtk0V3EDwcILEQ.