On Feb. 14, the U.S. Forest Service released the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests proposed plan and draft Environmental Impact Statement for public review, initiating the 90-day comment period. Public involvement opportunities, including public meetings, are now being modified based on considerations for employee and public health and safety.
The USFS recognizes there is a need to extend the comment period to accommodate meaningful public involvement. They will be extending the comment period and will publish the extension in the Federal Register when the length of the extension is determined.
All Nantahala and Pisgah Forest Plan Revision open houses planned for March were canceled
Information and presentations from the canceled open houses will be provided through the USFS website and social media.
Visit the website, www.fs.usda.gov/goto/nfsnc/nprevision, which has information about the proposed plan, draft environmental impact statement and any updates.