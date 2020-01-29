By Dave Russell
Erin McCully asked Sylva’s town board at its Jan. 9 meeting to consider passing a resolution in support of HR 763, The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, aimed at combating climate change.
“Not only is this legislation one of the strongest, most comprehensive plans for reductions in emissions to ensure a livable world, it’s also a way to grow our economy,” said McCully, chapter leader for the Western North Carolina Citizens Climate Lobby. If passed, the bill would put a carbon fee on coal, oil and natural gas.
“The money is then recycled back to American residents as equal monthly carbon dividend checks,” she said. “That helps consumers adapt while businesses start to compete to reduce their carbon footprints.”
Fees start at $15 per metric ton of CO2 and increase by $10, adjusted for inflation, every year until greenhouse gases are reduced by 40 percent by 2030 and 90 percent by 2050, she said.
“Making our small town’s voice heard is part of the collective solution for some of these problems,” board member Greg McPherson said. “I would strongly urge us to put that on the agenda for the next meeting.”
The resolution of support was placed on the town’s Jan. 23 meeting agenda and passed 4-1, with board member Ben Guiney opposed.