Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Randy Cabe traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada on Feb. 8 for the 74th National Association of Conservation Districts annual meeting.
The theme of this year’s meeting was centered around “Conservation Innovation: Working from the Roots Up.”
Participants were able to learn about the emerging natural resource challenges and mitigation strategies, tools and technologies.
Programs throughout the week highlighted the diverse, innovative efforts of conservation districts and partners to make conservation happen on the ground.