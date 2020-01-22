Sylva leaders voted Jan. 9 to adjust the town’s fee schedule to allow for the replacement of recycling bins and their lids without forcing resident to purchase both items.
“It has been for a long time that they are $30 for both the bins and the lids,” town Manager Paige Dowling said. “Two times recently we have had incidents where a bin handle broke and it needed to be replaced. Another one where a lid is cracking and water is getting in them.”
The bins are 10 years old now, she said.
Dowling proposed the fee schedule adjustment to allow residents to replace the lids for $7 each and the bins for $10.
The town has to buy the bins and lids separately, Dowling said.
The motion to change the fee schedule passed unanimously and the bins and lids are now available at Municipal Hall.