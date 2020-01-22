The Jackson County Tourism Development Authority has announced some changes to the meeting schedules of various committees. All meetings are at 10 a.m. at the JCTDA Office at 116 Central St.
The new schedules are:
• Community and Visitor Engagement Committee, standing quarterly meetings: Fridays, March 6, June 5, Sept. 11, Dec. 4.
• Product and Experience Development Committee, standing quarterly meetings: Thursdays, March 5, June 4, Sept. 10, Dec. 3.
• Sustainability and Stewardship Committee, standing quarterly meetings: Tuesdays, March 3, June 2, Sept. 8, Dec. 1.
• Grant Program Restructure Committee, standing quarterly meetings: Mondays, Feb. 3, May 4, Aug. 3, Dec. 7.