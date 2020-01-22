The Jan. 21 meeting agenda for the Jackson County Board of Commissioners included a proposed budget calendar for fiscal year 2020-21.

• Feb. 17 – Manager’s preliminary meeting with staff.

• Feb. 20 – Commissioner’s budget retreat 

  NCCAT, 1 p.m.

• Feb. 27 – Special called budget meeting for 

  revenue discussions, 1:30 p.m.

• March 2 – Nonprofit grant applications disseminated.

• March 23 – All requests submitted to Finance.

• March 31 – Nonprofit grant applications due.

• April 14 – Regular commission work session.

  Summary of all new requests 1 p.m.

• April 20 – May 1 – Manager/Finance budget 

  meeting with departments and agencies.

• May 12 – Commissioner work session 

  capital projects 1 p.m. update on new requests.

• May 19 – Regular commissioner meeting

  Manager’s recommended budget, 1 p.m.

• May 21 and 22 – Special called budget work sessions  

  to hear presentations if needed, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• June 9 – Regular commissioner meeting

  Budget Public Hearing 6 p.m.

• June 11 and 12 – Special called budget meetings

  as needed and regular work session 

  (June 16 at 1 p.m.) to make final adjustments.

• June 23 – Adoption of budget.