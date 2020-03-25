The N.C. Department of Transportation publishes digital guides for each of the department’s 14 highway divisions. Jackson County is part of Division 14.
Each division guide has local information about:
• DOT’s work including new projects, maintenance spending, bridge and resurfacing work, storm and litter cleanup, and more.
• Highlights of the 2020-29 State Transportation Improvement Program – project plans for the coming decade.
• Infrastructure health and safety.
• DOT social media channels.
Find out more about each division and how to contact DOT. Also included is contact information for local N.C. Division driver license offices and license plate agencies, local transit agencies and rural and metropolitan transportation planning organizations.
The guides are available at www.ncdot.gov by searching on “guides.”
NCDOT Annual Reports and monthly Division Newsletters are also available online at www.ncdot.gov.