Thursday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 23

• 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jackson County Board

  of Commissioners, Justice Center.

• 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, Sylva town board 

  meeting, Town Hall.

Schedule for budget meetings is released

The Jan. 9 meeting agenda for the Sylva town board included a schedule for the 2020-21 budget process. Here are the dates, times and topics.

Jan. 23 (10 a.m., after meeting) 

– Budget planning workshop.

   * Meeting with town staff and town board to 

      determine the needs, priorities and goals.

March 2 – Department budget requests due.

   * Department heads must have budget request

     submitted to town manager.

March 26 (10 a.m., after meeting.)

– Budget planning workshop.

   * Town staff and board meet to prioritize

      needs and objectives.

April 21 – Balanced draft budget sent to board.

April 30 (9 a.m., special meeting) 

– Board work session.

   * Town board, town manager, finance officer, 

     department heads.

May 14 – Formal submission of the budget  

  to board.

May 14 (tentative)

– (3 p.m., special meeting) Board work session.

   * Town board, town manager, finance officer, 

     department heads.

May 14 and 21 – Advertising of the public

  hearing, Sylva Herald.

May 28 (5:30 p.m., special meeting) 

– Public hearing; citizen input.

May 29 – Year-end spending deadline.

June 11 (5:30 p.m.) – board meeting.

  * Budget approved by town board.