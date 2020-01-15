Thursday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 23
• 3 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, Jackson County Board
of Commissioners, Justice Center.
• 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, Sylva town board
meeting, Town Hall.
Schedule for budget meetings is released
The Jan. 9 meeting agenda for the Sylva town board included a schedule for the 2020-21 budget process. Here are the dates, times and topics.
• Jan. 23 (10 a.m., after meeting)
– Budget planning workshop.
* Meeting with town staff and town board to
determine the needs, priorities and goals.
• March 2 – Department budget requests due.
* Department heads must have budget request
submitted to town manager.
• March 26 (10 a.m., after meeting.)
– Budget planning workshop.
* Town staff and board meet to prioritize
needs and objectives.
• April 21 – Balanced draft budget sent to board.
• April 30 (9 a.m., special meeting)
– Board work session.
* Town board, town manager, finance officer,
department heads.
• May 14 – Formal submission of the budget
to board.
• May 14 (tentative)
– (3 p.m., special meeting) Board work session.
* Town board, town manager, finance officer,
department heads.
• May 14 and 21 – Advertising of the public
hearing, Sylva Herald.
• May 28 (5:30 p.m., special meeting)
– Public hearing; citizen input.
• May 29 – Year-end spending deadline.
• June 11 (5:30 p.m.) – board meeting.
* Budget approved by town board.