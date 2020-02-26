By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners is considering a temporary move to allow Permitting and Code Enforcement to perform after-hours and weekend inspections.
Director Tony Elders asked the board at their Feb. 11 work session to allow the move to help inspectors meet a growing demand.
“Our revenue projections for the entire fiscal year was the highest it had ever been,” Elders said. “We projected $606,000 for the year. At the end of January, we hit $629,500. It’s a combination of more going on and bigger buildings.”
Elders has been performing inspections before and after hours to keep up with the workload.
“Mainly because when they get two good days of weather, if it’s Friday and Saturday, I’m going to try to help them,” Elders said. “I don’t think we’re talking about much past August, and I don’t think we’re talking about every Saturday.”
To inspect a 60,000 square foot building takes a full day, Elders said. Performing it on a Saturday would free up inspectors for smaller projects like housing or storefronts throughout the week.
Charges for weekend inspections would be different from regular inspections.
Developers would pay $75 per hour at a minimum of two hours for weekday inspections after 5 p.m.
On weekends the rate would be $75 an hour with a four hour minimum. Inspections would only be available if inspectors are available.
Inspectors would receive overtime pay instead of comp time as they currently do for overtime work.
The proposal was tabled and commissioners sent the draft to county Manager Don Adams to clarify language regarding offering the service to projects in violation of certain state, federal and local laws, such as soil and water compliance laws.