By Beth Lawrence
The Jackson County Board of Commissioners voted 4-0, on Tuesday, with Commissioner Mickey Luker absent, to change its meeting schedule.
Board Chairman Brian McMahan asked board members to consider changing the time for one of the board’s three meetings.
McMahan said his fulltime job’s schedule conflicted with his ability to attend the second regular meeting of the month.
“I have to be there at 4 p.m. and there’s no way we can meet at 3 (p.m.) and me be back by 4 (p.m.),” McMahan informed the board at its Jan 14 planning session.
The board holds three meetings monthly, two regular meetings on the first and third Tuesday of each month and a planning session on the second Tuesday of the month.
The second regular meeting was previously held at 3 p.m. McMahan requested the time be changed to 1 p.m.
Commissioners expressed their understanding of McMahan’s need to change the time.