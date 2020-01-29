Volunteers will be available to assist with federal and state income tax preparation and filing through April 14.
Assistance is provided to people of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays at the Department on Aging in Sylva. From 2:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays this same service will be provided at the Jackson County Library by appointment, with appointments available through the Library’s reference desk at 586-2016. There is no charge for the service at either location.
The program is sponsored by the Jackson County Department on Aging, Jackson County Public Library, AARP Foundation and the Internal Revenue Service. All volunteers are trained and certified. For other tax preparation sites in other counties and nationwide go to the website www.aarp.org for locations and times of operation.
Taxpayers are requested to bring picture identification, their own and their dependents’ Social Security cards, a copy of their 2018 tax return, and any W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, interest and dividend statements for 2019, information on their health insurance and other documents necessary to complete their returns.
The IRS again this year recommends that people who do not have any taxable income to report also file tax returns to help combat fraudulent filings that might use their Social Security numbers and names.
The Jackson County Department on Aging is located at 100 County Services Park, off N.C. 116 behind the Department of Social Services.
For more information contact Donald Selzer at 293-0074, the Department on Aging at 586-4944 and for appointments at the Library 586-2016.