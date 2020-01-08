Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 92 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in November, according to figures released by the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Jackson County’s rate stood at 3.3 percent, down 0.3 percent from October and from October 2018. Some 19,961 were employed in the county and 661 unemployed.
Hyde County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 2.5 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Rocky Mount at 4.6 percent had the highest rate and Asheville had the lowest rate at 2.6 percent. The November not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 3.5 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in 11 counties, decreased in 76, and remained the same in 13. All of the state’s 15 metro areas experienced rate decreases. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in November by 32,434 to 4,935,767, while those unemployed decreased by 11,654 to 173,571. Since November 2018, the number of workers employed statewide increased 124,001, while those unemployed decreased 6,679.
Employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
The next unemployment update is scheduled for Jan. 24 when the state unemployment rate for December will be released.