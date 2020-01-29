Jackson County Solid Waste is no longer accepting shredded paper for recycling at the Jackson County Transfer Station or the staffed recycling centers.
Curbside Recycling Management, where Jackson County takes paper for recycling, has bought new paper recycling machinery. Shredded paper clogs up the machines, which then must be stopped and the shredded paper has to be manually removed.
If Jackson County residents have paper that should be recycled, they should not shred it. The Transfer Station and the SRC’s can still take sheets of paper to be recycled. If someone has shredded paper and is bringing it in for recycling it can be placed in the trash compactors at the SRCs or on the floor at the Transfer Station. If residents have documents they would prefer to be shredded and recycled they are encouraged to participate in the shred event held by Jackson County every fall.
Watch for notices of shred events as other businesses also hold shred events for the public.
For more information, contact the Jackson County recycling coordinator at 586-7059.