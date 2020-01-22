The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will host a regional learning session for the Visit NC Farms app at Southwestern Community College on Feb. 26.
The session will offer a chance for agriculture, tourism and economic development leaders across the region to learn more about the app and get involved.
The Visit NC Farms app connects millions of North Carolina residents and visitors to farmers and local food – one community at a time.
Piloted in Orange County, the app has expanded to include destinations across the state through funding from the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission. More communities will be added in 2020 with the eventual goal to include destinations from all 100 counties.
The session will allow participants the opportunity to learn more about the app, gain valuable tools, give feedback and network with others that are involved in the app.
Communities already involved in the app also are welcomed to participate.
There will be a session from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the SCC Small Business Center.
Lunch will be provided by the N.C. Farm Bureau. The learning session is free to attend, but pre-registration is required.
To register, go to bit.ly/VisitNCFarms or email Victoria Patterson at victoria.patterson@ncagr.gov.