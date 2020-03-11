The brain, perhaps the most mysterious and powerful construct yet discovered, has baffled scientists for millennia.
Even modern brain labs find it difficult to define the inner workings of our minds. Studies on the causes and effects of our various brain activities will most likely continue for as long as humans exist, however we currently live in an exciting time for brain research.
Due to breakthroughs in multiple scientific methods, bottlenecks seem to be overcome at a record pace. While this has expanded our view of the human mind, recent studies have allowed us a deeper view into the brains of other animals as well.
A primary example of this is insects. It should be no surprise to the reader that insects are capable of incredible feats of intellect using tiny brains. Ants rely on complex “bio-algorithms” to regulate their colony’s food and water intake while deciding on the best path to follow.
They have also been observed passing on foraging routes to younger generations, and when a colony is infected with a pathogen, the behavior of the entire group changes to help prevent any further spread.
Wasps are considered some of the brightest insects around, and scientists believe at least a few species can recognize the faces of their nestmates (and a handful of humans). They then associate positive or negative connotations with the corresponding mug. Some studies even suggest that paper wasps exhibit a form of logical reasoning, placing them surprisingly high on the brainiac scale.
Although most of these actions are probably ingrained into the behaviors of the animal through instinct, the fact of the matter is this information is still stored and manifested in the brain. These brains are no larger than a grain of rice and many times much smaller.
Due to their positive public opinion and relative ease of study, bees have been a hotbed of brain studies as of late. Honeybees have been found to have the ability to count to at least six, and it is now believed they use subtle vibrations to revive tired hivemates and possibly even to probe the contents of capped honeycomb.
Their famous waggle dance has also been heavily studied – scientists recently discovered that different species have differing dance dialects depending on their foraging style. Scientists also believe that honeybees raised in monoculture-dominated crop areas are less likely to communicate through dance as it is not as necessary in such artificial environments.
The North American native bee that has seen the most intense laboratory action is probably the bumble bee.
Despite the dopey connotation their name usually brings upon them, bumble bees have been found able to solve complex problems in lab settings. Many of the subjects were able to learn tasks from watching other bees, and could even concoct new ways of completing problems. Bumble bees also apparently possess a form of mental imagery – they can feel the shape of an object in complete darkness and then later identify that object merely by sight.
While out and about, they taste and smell nectar in the field, evaluating the microbes present and selecting crops that offer appropriate additions. It is becoming quite clear that these creatures possess surprisingly complex brains.
While the mental abilities of insects are being revealed at a rapid pace, research is also uncovering some of the greatest dangers to these backyard Einsteins. Studies have highlighted the fact that many pesticides, like insecticides and fungicides, react with each other and the brains of the exposed animal. In many cases this leads to impaired learning, flying and young-rearing in bees.
Brain damage can even occur as the insect is in its growing larval form. That’s yet another reason to stop wantonly spraying pesticides on your property.
Brannen Basham and his wife, Jill Jacobs, operate Spriggly’s Beescaping, a business dedicated to the preservation of pollinators. He can be reached at brannen.basham@gmail.com.