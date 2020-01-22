North Carolinians can help conserve North Carolina’s wildlife with a voluntary contribution to the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund, found on line 30 of the North Carolina state income tax form.
Contributions will help the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission fund projects and programs that benefit sea turtles, songbirds, freshwater mussels and fish, and other wildlife species without a designated hunting and fishing season.
The agency uses “tax check-off” donations to the NGEWF to support nongame wildlife research, conservation and management, such as monitoring populations of Bachman’s sparrows and bald eagles and managing habitat to benefit ephemeral pool-breeding amphibians like gopher frogs and mole salamanders, and developing the N.C. Birding Trail.
Although tax check-off donations target projects benefiting nongame animals and their habitats, game species such as deer, turkey and bear also benefit because these animals live in many of the same habitats.
Donations make up the largest and most significant source of non-federal funding to help these animals, so donations – no matter how small – are critical to the continuation of many projects.
“Whether it is $2 or $200, any amount of money that people can donate is greatly appreciated and goes a long way toward helping the agency match federal and other grants, as well as pay for outreach activities and programs, such our birding trails, which are located throughout the state,” Commission Wildlife Diversity Program Supervisor Sara Schweitzer said. “When we match grants using donations, we increase the dollars that we can spend on programs. For instance, if we receive a $100 donation, through grants, we get an additional $185 that we use for a variety of programs and projects to protect our wildlife.”