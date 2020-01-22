Our area is facing a looming stormwater crisis. Large tracts of developed land mixed with erratic rainfall lead to situations where local utilities are overwhelmed by the influx of stormwater runoff. This is only going to get worse as the area is further developed.
While repairs and updates to existing facilities will help, the real solution to the problem is to cut down on the stormwater racing through our mountains. Public spaces like parks can play a key role in this. By devoting at least 10 percent of our parks, lawns and other turf-dominated areas to densely planted native plants, we can increase the amount of water that the space absorbs by an incredible amount.
This is mostly due to the way grass lawns grow and absorb water.
The roots of turfgrass are incredibly shallow compared to our native grasses and wildflowers. These shallow roots tend to form a dense mat in the upper layer of soil, which can get surprisingly hard. In periods of heavy rain, stormwater tends to flow over this dense mass of roots rather than percolate into the ground.
Native grass and wildflower roots do not form the same dense matting in the upper layer of the soil, and instead they loosen the soil and increase water percolation with deep, robust root systems. This helps wrangle and hold onto stormwater runoff. For example, in farms that devote 10 percent of their plots to native perennials, there is a 35 percent reduction in overland water flow and a 95 percent reduction in soil loss.
At the same time, these deep roots make native grasses and wildflowers more drought resistant than turfgrass, leading to reduced costs associated with watering. Native grasses and wildflowers, when planted in a “meadow” setting, also require much less mowing and maintenance than a traditional lawn, cutting costs even further.
Native wildflower meadows, once established, only require mowing once a year compared to at least three times a season for turfgrass. Grass patches also require moderate to large amounts of fertilizer and herbicide to stay green, both of which native plants do not require.
These native areas do not have to be untamed masses of plants, however. Along with herbaceous wildflowers and grasses, native shrubs such as rhododendrons, mountain laurels, fothergilla and clethra can be planted to give the space more of a garden feel. Add in a few redbuds, sassafras or dogwoods, and you’ve got an aesthetically pleasing landscape that also functions as a powerful water sink.
North Carolina is a leader in solar energy, and many of our solar fields are making the switch from planting turfgrass around their panels to native perennials due to their ability to stop stormwater in its tracks along with other benefits.
We should take note and follow suit by ensuring our communities also feature large areas of native plants. Solar fields that are making the change from turfgrass to native perennials have also noticed other bonuses that these plantings bring.
Densely planted areas of native plants provide critical habitat for a wide range of beneficial insects, birds and other animals, and by designing our public spaces to feature more dense native plantings, we can help to keep our local species happy and healthy.
This is good for us as well – many of the animals attracted to such landscapes provide valuable pest control and pollination to the areas around them, increasing the sustainability and as a consequence increasing the long term value of our communities as a whole.
I encourage you to replace turfgrass on your property with native plants wherever possible, and tell your local governments that our communities need to do the same in order to curb both costs and stormwater runoff.
Brannen Basham and his wife, Jill Jacobs, operate Spriggly’s Beescaping, a business dedicated to the preservation of pollinators. He can be reached at brannen.basham@gmail.com.