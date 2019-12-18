Butterflies are far more complex than their carefree fluttering nature usually lets on. Although the butterflies in your area all appear similar and act in the same general fashion, scientists are discovering subtle clues that set each butterfly species apart from the others. In fact, the butterflies that we see today are not even the first butterflies to have evolved on Earth.
Due to recently uncovered lakebed fossils, researchers have been able to pinpoint an early predecessor of our modern butterflies. It appears that hundreds of millions of years ago, during the time of dinosaurs and before the rise of flowering plants, a group of insects known as lacewings evolved to have the same showy, scale-covered wings and nectar hunting lifestyle that we see in butterflies today.
These prehistoric gliders had impressive wingspans of more than six inches, which they used to travel between cone-bearing trees in order to glean sustenance from small tubes containing nectar and pollen.
Interestingly enough, it is believed that as flowering plants took to the stage and out competed many of the ancient cone bearing trees, these early butterflies were driven into extinction along with most of their preferred plants. The world was not free of butterflies for long, however, as with the rise of flowering plants came the butterflies that we know and love today.
Modern butterflies have gone all out in their support of native plants. The vast majority of butterflies have evolved alongside specific plants that tend to grow in their home ranges. Monarchs, for example, only raise their young on milkweed plants so that their young caterpillars can incorporate the latex and other chemicals found inside the plants into their own bodies to help ward off predators.
Most other butterflies have developed similarly complex relationships with plants that help them survive. This is one reason why using plants native to the area when designing a garden is so important – many of our native wildlife species depend on specific native plants for survival. While planting native plants is one of the best things a gardener can do to support local butterflies, interestingly not every caterpillar is vegetarian.
We even have an example of this in the eastern states. Known as the harvester butterfly, the caterpillars of this creature have rejected the leaves of plants around them as tasteless and without challenge. Looking for a more attractive meal, these caterpillars decided that woolly aphids looked appetizing and pursued a predatory diet. Harvester caterpillars even cover themselves with the bodies of their prey in order to escape the attention of predators or curious ants. While these meat-eating monsters are rarities among butterfly kind, scientists are discovering even more oddities in the lives of butterflies.
The wings of butterflies are covered in a dense network of scales. These microscopic scales serve to change the appearance of butterfly wings by reflecting and refracting sunlight, storing pigments and other techniques.
Each scale can also quickly detach in the event of a scuffle, leaving attackers chewing on a mouthful of scales while the butterfly slips away.
The scales on butterfly wings vary widely between species depending on the desired effect, however it seems to go a bit deeper than that. Recent studies have discovered that in some butterflies, areas of scales are halted in their development and do not become their final showy form.
Instead, these scales are hollowed out and repurposed into tiny pockets for storing specific chemicals. While the true purpose of these chemical caches remains a mystery, it is a clear indication that butterflies are far more complex than most people assume.
Brannen Basham and his wife, Jill Jacobs, operate Spriggly’s Beescaping, a business dedicated to the preservation of pollinators. He can be reached at brannen.basham@gmail.com.