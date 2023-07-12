What makes a weed? This is an age-old question, probably first asked around 10,000 years ago as humans first began to farm on a large scale.
Most of the plants kept in controlled plots at that time were the select few that had obvious direct human benefits – all else were likely cut or pulled on sight. This practice excluded countless plants with direct or indirect benefits to ancient people and the plants they were growing. As generations of intrepid green thumbs improved upon the work of previous growers, some complex plant interactions were discovered and used when possible, creating growing systems that functioned at increased efficiency.
The three sisters, wherein corn, squash and beans are planted together in a way that increases their overall vitality, is a great example of a technique that was passed down long before the hard science behind it could be fully unraveled. It is likely that there are a good deal more beneficial plant interactions still waiting to be discovered.
Unfortunately many large agricultural fields today continue to be sites of potentially disastrous plant discrimination, and when it comes to plant diversity most of them are still stuck in the stone age. Most lawns and gardens are not much better. By simply increasing the diversity of plants on and around your property, you can both reduce maintenance and improve the long-term resilience of the space exponentially.
I encourage you to take a step back from what you deem a weed in your outdoor spaces, especially when it comes to leggy native plants practically begging you to let them grow and beautify the area. Not only do many “weedy” plants come from the area, most have unique aesthetic interest and offer great food and board for beneficial wildlife.
Today I’d like to focus on one of my favorite native wildflowers most often maligned with the title of weed – the common yellow wood sorrel (Oxalis stricta).
Not to be mistaken with clover, which has very similar foliage, wood sorrel can be found almost anywhere with part to full sun. We do have several clovers native to the area, however that’s a topic for another week. The most easily noticeable difference between the two lies in their flowers – wood sorrel has dish shaped yellow flowers far removed from the globe shape of clovers.
Wood sorrel gets around mostly through its seeds, which are flung up to 10 feet from the mother plant by spring-loaded seed capsules. Due to this far-flung nature mixed with rapid growth, wood sorrel can take over areas of open soil if allowed. This makes it great for colonizing disturbed areas, where its flowers and foliage are important food and shelter for wildlife of all shapes and sizes.
If you have an area of bare soil facing erosion or invasive plant pressure, wood sorrel will happily give you a hand in building the area’s resilience. The deep tap roots of wood sorrel help it take hold of the soil and protect against the effects of rapid stormwater runoff, and those same roots give it a leg up when it comes to times of drought.
Dense collections of diverse plants can and will dissuade wood sorrel from taking over a garden, however if you do find yourself with a collection of sorrel where you don’t want it, luckily you can normally eat your troubles away.
Wood sorrel is completely edible, and due to the oxalic acid and other phytochemicals coursing through its veins it has a tart and refreshing taste. This plant is excellent to use in salads, or for an uplifting snack while hiking. Due to said oxalic acid, this plant is best eaten as a garnish or in small quantities to avoid any stomach discomfort.
Brannen Basham and his wife, Jill Jacobs, operate Spriggly’s Beescaping, a business dedicated to the preservation of pollinators. He can be reached at brannen.basham@gmail.com.