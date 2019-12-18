Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated farmers in three North Carolina counties, including Jackson, as primary natural disaster areas. Those who suffered losses due to recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.
This natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.
Producers in the counties of Jackson, Clay, Jackson and Macon counties are eligible to apply for emergency loans. The deadline to apply is June 19.
The three counties are eligible because they are contiguous to counties in Georgia that received the emergency declaration.
FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
A listing of all disaster designations can be found at fsa.usda.gov. FSA has a variety of additional programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster.
FSA programs hat do not require a disaster declaration include: Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; and the Tree Assistance Program.
Farmers may contact their local USDA service center for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is available online at farmers.gov/recover.