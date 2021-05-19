Thinking back to April, I did an article which discussed some points to consider prior to picking out baby chicks at your local farm store. I wanted to get producers thinking about all the things that we sometimes forget to consider before going headlong into an adventure and ending up regretting and ultimately giving up on the whole project.
Now that producers have had a month to consider all that was discussed in the April article, such as how many and what breed of chicken best suits your operation, let’s jump into how to care for your new baby chicks at home.
When you bring home chicks keep in mind that day-old chicks cannot maintain their body temperature without supplemental heating. You will need a brooder box for their first three weeks or so of age. On average a box measuring 2 ft wide x 3 ft long x 18 inches deep will house about 25 chicks, and can be adjusted accordingly for more or fewer animals.
They will also need clean dry wood shavings (not cedar), dry sand or other absorbent material in the bottom of the box in order to keep their environment clean and dry. Cedar shavings are dangerous for baby chicks; use pine shavings instead.
For the size brooder box mentioned above, a single heat lamp should be mounted approximately 8 inches above the bottom of the box keeping the temperature around 95 degrees on the first day of age and then reduce the temperature 5 degrees per week until you reach ambient temperature. If chicks huddle under the lamp, they are too cold. Lower the lamp slightly.
If they move away from the lamp or are panting, this is a sign they are too hot. Raise the lamp slightly. Producers should keep the lamp on day and night for the first three weeks, by this time the chicks should be about half feathered and the heat can be reduced. When well feathered the chicks can be moved out to an unheated coop. When introducing new pullets to their coop do not mix new pullets and older hens.
The second workshop in the series of three offered to backyard poultry producers was rescheduled and will now be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Center. This workshop is open to Jackson and Swain County producers and will be about housing, health, feeding and nutrition of backyard poultry.
Producers or prospective producers can find out more information pertaining to this article by contacting me at the Jackson County Cooperative Extension Center at 586-4009 or the Swain County Cooperative Extension Center at 488-3848 or by email at kendra_norton@ncsu.edu.
Kendra Fortner is N.C. Cooperative Extension agent for livestock in Jackson and Swain counties.